Clapper for county commissioner

I am supporting Patti Clapper in her bid for re-election as a Pitkin County commissioner. Clapper has a proven track record. She takes a thoughtful and knowledgeable approach to problem solving. Her experience in dealing with Pitkin County issues is wide-reaching and ranging from funding senior services and health care to her concern for protecting the environment.

Clapper's record as a commissioner has been outstanding. She deserves our vote.

Bland Nesbit

Brush Creek