Clapper for county commissioner
October 28, 2018
I am supporting Patti Clapper in her bid for re-election as a Pitkin County commissioner. Clapper has a proven track record. She takes a thoughtful and knowledgeable approach to problem solving. Her experience in dealing with Pitkin County issues is wide-reaching and ranging from funding senior services and health care to her concern for protecting the environment.
Clapper's record as a commissioner has been outstanding. She deserves our vote.
Bland Nesbit
Brush Creek
Trending In: Letters to the Editor
Trending Sitewide
- Aspen man arrested on charges stemming from alleged rape
- ‘Chi for Sheriff’ banner posting irks Mountain Rescue Aspen
- Zane’s Tavern expanding to Willits Town Center in Basalt along with bank, wellness center
- Aspen Board of Education will not renew superintendent’s contract
- Basalt football beats Aspen, 27-6, denies Skiers Western Slope championship