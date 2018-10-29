Clapper considers others’ opinions
October 29, 2018
I am writing to express my support for Patti Clapper as Pitkin County commissioner. I have known Patti for 20 years as a neighbor, friend and colleague. She does her homework and makes informed decisions. Moreover, she is approachable and listens to people's opinions — qualities that not all of our elected representatives share these days. I will vote for Patti and encourage others to do the same.
Anne Rickenbaugh
Aspen
Trending In: Letters to the Editor
Trending Sitewide
- ‘Chi for Sheriff’ banner posting irks Mountain Rescue Aspen
- Basalt football beats Aspen, 27-6, denies Skiers Western Slope championship
- Business Monday: Aspen condo association wants out of Ritz-Carlton litigation
- What’s the Big Deal: Aspen condo sells for $12.5 million
- Aspen man arrested on charges stemming from alleged rape