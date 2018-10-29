Clapper considers others’ opinions

I am writing to express my support for Patti Clapper as Pitkin County commissioner. I have known Patti for 20 years as a neighbor, friend and colleague. She does her homework and makes informed decisions. Moreover, she is approachable and listens to people's opinions — qualities that not all of our elected representatives share these days. I will vote for Patti and encourage others to do the same.

Anne Rickenbaugh

Aspen