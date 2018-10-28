Clapper best fit for farmers

Local sustainable agriculture needs support and we find it in Patti Clapper.

As a young farmer and owner of Wild Mountain Seeds, we know the importance of having support from folks who understand the challenges of agriculture and have a commitment to helping when and where it is needed the most. Patti Clapper understands the difficulties of being a young farmer and has shown her support of sustainable agriculture county wide. She offers both reason and compassion when deciding upon issues key to the success of the community and young farmers. I have been very pleased with the support we have gotten from Patti and the Board of County Commissioners and hope that she can continue to serve the county into the future.

Casey Piscura

Wild Mountain Seeds, Carbondale