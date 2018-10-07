City offices should be near City Hall

I'm back. If that is good or bad news — I don't know. First, I am reminded of Clint Eastwood in the movie "The Good, The Bad and the Ugly." Luckily there seems to be more good than bad and ugly in my favorite hometown of Aspen.

I always go back to my time on HPC when in those days we won more battles than we lost.

The best battles won were preserving a viable livable community where buildings were in scale and character so the views of the mountains, open skies and open space took priority along with the needs of our permanent, local and hardworking residents.

It looks like to me the city is finally going to get some much-needed office space for their hard-working employees and the public-doing business.

The only good option, of course, is Option A on Question 2D. New city offices belong directly across the street from City Hall — not two blocks away — on public open space.

Love and happiness.

Les Holst

Aspen