City of Aspen must react appropriately
That the city of Aspen decided to jump in with a relief package is potentially good news. However, the discussions to date beg two important questions. How does the city program compliment and not overlap or conflict with those at the county, state and federal levels? Time is of the essence.
Is the city prepared to immediately act without delay and unnecessary bureaucracy?
Neil Siegel
Aspen
