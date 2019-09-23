City of Aspen inviting violence

Friends, what a great idea. By raising the issue of firearms in city offices you have advertised the hitherto little known or cared about rule that city employees may not be armed at work.

After the new ordinance takes effect, employees still can’t be armed, but every crank in the country will know that city offices are gun-free zones. Just like the schools and places of worship that have been targeted in the past by similar cranks.

If you really care about the safety of city employees, you should offer them firearm self-defense training and permit them to be armed at work. Workplaces where guns are permitted are the safest in America.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen