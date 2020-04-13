City of Aspen getting better at blowing money
Five million dollars, $6 million, what’s the right number? No one knows. Aspen City Council is firing off a lot of off-budget taxpayer money, hoping some will stick to the wall of suffering in the valley.
Who will select deserving recipients? Will they be truly deserving? Compared to whom? Existing infrastructure of charities and government departments have some but limited capacity to make defensible decisions; they weren’t built for emergencies like this. When it’s in the rearview mirror, examples will emerge of self-dealing, cronyism and incompetence. All very predictable.
But when hindsight is applied, try to remember these are unprecedented times requiring unprecedented measures. Many valley residents are in need. The city of Aspen wastes at least $6 million year in and year out. This is a better use of city resources than many others we have seen.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
