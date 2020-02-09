City of Aspen excellent at recycling … its priorities
Aspen City Council at its retreat going forward re-ordered the top priorities. They also refined their collective and individual visions for the community. The city administration is now shifting job responsibilities and staff organization at the manager level.
All of which demonstrates, to borrow an analogy from nautical history, that as a whole our city government is quite adroit at shuffling the deck chairs …
Neil B. Siegel
Aspen
