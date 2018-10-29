Christians grieve for attack on synagogue

On behalf of Cornerstone Christian Center, I would like to send our heartfelt prayers and grief for the Jewish community which has suffered the tragic loss of their fellow worshippers in Pittsburgh on Saturday. Any attack on any synagogue we consider an attack on our very own church. With the increase of anti-Semitism in other parts of the world, we recognize that America has been a safe place for the Jewish people and for the Jewish faith. Having witnessed this weekend the most brutal assault on the Jewish people in the history of our nation, we must be sure to stand together, Christians and Jews, ensuring that such mindsets can never take root in this land of freedom.

Unlike the silence of Christians and churches in the past during the Spanish Inquisition, the Pogroms, the Holocaust and other tragedies, we wish to not remain silent during a time like this but rather stand in solidarity with the Jewish people. Together we share a love for the scriptures, veneration for the prophets, allegiance to the Ten Commandments, and mutual respect for worshipping God. We have our differences, but none that should keep us from honoring, respecting, loving and defending each other. I can assure you today that we feel a sorrow as we would for a brother.

Pastor Jim Tarr

Basalt