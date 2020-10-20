Chris Council would be an asset to Pitkin County commission

I’m writing to encourage all Pitkin County voters to vote Chris Council for county commissioner. Chris is a smart, decisive and educated leader who is community-minded and ready to lead our county into the future.

I served with Chris on the Burlingame Phase 2 HOA board and worked with him to establish policies, manage budgets and create a successful living environment for our community. He brings the right leadership, a modern perspective and plans to create change in a time when we need it the most. Chris understands the fundamentals of how Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority should be managed and how APCHA should operate in our community. His budget experience and outlook on smart growth combine for the sound approach we need for a sustainable partnership between development and environmental stewardship.

Chris is a leader, a voice for the county and will be an asset to our community in the commissioner role.

Steven Miller

Aspen