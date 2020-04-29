Chris Council launches campaign for Pitkin County commissioner
I am excited to announce my 2020 candidacy for Pitkin County commissioner, District 4, and ask for your vote and support in the upcoming election. I believe strongly that the time has come to demand true leadership from our elected county officials. We need leaders who are informed and fully understand the issues, are representative of our community, communicate clearly and effectively with the public, offer creative ideas and are willing to act with bold decision.
I humbly submit that I am able to help bring these qualities to our Board of County Commissioners.
As we look towards the future, there are numerous issues facing our community, especially our economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Affordable housing, the airport expansion, skyrocketing health insurance premiums and protecting our unique environment are also at forefront.
Please visit my website to learn more about me and my platform — http://www.chris4pitkin.com — and don’t hesitate to reach out with your ideas, comments and questions at chris@chris4pitkin.com.
Thank you.
Chris Council
Snowmass Village
