Chill out over Basalt post office

Editor's note: The following letter is in response to the Dec. 12 letter headlined "Calling out the Basalt post office."

All year round the Basalt post office staff provides excellent service. Watching some of their seasoned staff retire after many years of hard work this past summer and fall was sad; however, I was personally happy for them. They have exemplified service excellence all year round!

The existing staff are working overtime to train the new staff and make sure all our packages and letters get out the door, and they deserved to be recognized for this versus chastised for not answering the phone.

Answering the telephone, unfortunately, is not their top priority at this time of the year with 10 to 20 people in line at most times of the day. However, I would suggest to the U.S. Postal Service that they have a message line with a commitment to return calls within 48 hours at all locations nationwide.

If you are in a hurry this year, I suggest you drive to the Old Snowmass post office; there is rarely a line with more than one person there.

Happy holidays and remember to breathe, meditate and smile when you are in line.

Judy Nespeca

Basalt