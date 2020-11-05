Child thanks community for another term

Many thanks to the heart-warming vote of confidence from the many members of our community who chose to return me to office for one last four-year term as your county commissioner for District 4. It was a difficult and odd campaign season for all of us running for public office, with in-person contact eliminated for me by my ongoing COVID-19 symptoms, turning this into a digital campaign.

I congratulate my opponent, Chris Council, on making this a hard-fought election, and for bringing up issues of importance to the community. Since I did not raise and spend any money for my campaign, I am making donations to the same organizations that I asked my would-be donors to give to, all organizations involved in providing food assistance to low income families who have been the most impacted by the economic fallout from the pandemic: Food Bank of the Rockies, Lift-Up, Highwater Farms, and Aspen Valley Land Trust. Please consider donating to these or other very worthwhile organizations.

Going forward I intend to continue being the best public servant I can, listening carefully to all citizens, treating them with respect and fairness, approaching the many issues facing us in a thoughtful manner with an open mind, and striving to reach solutions which are best for the betterment of our community and our natural environment. Thank you again for your support!

Steve Child

Commissioner, Pitkin County