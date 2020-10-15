Child, Jacober and Poschman for Pitkin BOCC
Forty-seven years ago, the citizens of Pitkin County chose a challenging and controversial path: assertive local government actions to achieve a healthy environment, a viable community and a durable economy — with such policies as growth control, affordable housing and protection of water resources. Over the decades, many attempted to undercut those efforts, sometimes overtly, sometimes quietly and often litigiously.
Staying the course toward sustainability ain’t easy. It takes commitment, guts, experience and vigilance. This election, we find these qualities in three candidates for county commissioner: Steve Child, Francie Jacober and Greg Poschman.
Michael Kinsley
Pitkin County commissioner, 1975-85
Old Snowmass
