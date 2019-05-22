Cherishing what we have

I just came back from a little foray around the Upper Castle Creek Valley, and I need to pause on what an epic winter it has been. The avalanche cycle around the Roaring Fork, up Independence Pass, Green Mountain, Maroon Bowl, Stein Meadows, the K chutes, the Conundrum Valley and Express Creek has been a sight to see.

Devastation everywhere, truly awesome, and a reminder to me, how powerful Mother Nature can be. Thanks to Sheriff Joe DiSalvo, Mountain Rescue, our valiant ski patrollers, Rick Deane and countless others who have collectively helped to keep us safe.

Had a chance to reflect whilst climbing, on the passing of Peter Birrfelder, Sam Coffey, Tim Charles and Niki Lauder. Each one brave and inspirational, courageous men, who I saw often this winter. Peeps, grab everyday, enjoy every sunset … things can change in a moment.

Martin Suthren

Aspen and El Pescadero, Mexico