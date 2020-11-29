Cheers to great snow for a wonderful opening weekend
I would like to congratulate and thank everyone at Aspen Skiing Co. for the efforts put forth to provide us with such a wonderful opening weekend. In particular, I would like to call out the people associated with the snowmaking and grooming efforts.
We have been given an opening weekend for the first time in history that encompasses all four area mountains, and this could not have happened without the Herculean efforts of the snowmaking and cat crews. Aspen Mountain is skiing superbly from top-to-bottom and if not for the benefit of the man-made snow we would not be nearly so lucky or experiencing such incredible conditions in this early season.
The quality and consistency of the snow is amazing. Thank you one and all to the unsung heroes who have given us a white carpet that is second-to-none.
John Bucksbaum
Aspen
