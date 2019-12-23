Checks, balances and Donald Trump

Nancy Pelosi, in her infinite political wisdom, should wait for the courts to rule on whether the executive branch has immunity from oversight under Article 2 of the Constitution. We need to understand where the courts stand, or fall, on the constitutional power struggles facing the nation. If the courts reach a verdict that the president is not subject to the checks and balances that we were taught when civics classes were still a thing, our republic is in far more trouble than many conceive.

If Donald Trump is honorable, his innocence will withstand the scrutiny of a full investigation. If he is above scrutiny, we live in a dictatorship.

Johnny Boyd

Snowmass Village