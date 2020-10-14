Check your mailbox for your ballot

Look for your ballot in the mail this week. On Oct. 9, all active registered voters were mailed their 2020 general election ballot — more than three weeks before the election.

Concerned you won’t receive it? Go to http://www.pitkinvotes.com and review your voter registration record and immediately update the address if it is incorrect; we’ll mail your ballot to the correct address. Use a 24/7 surveillance drop box to return your ballot; it’s safe, convenient, secure and timely. Boxes are located at the Pitkin County Administration Building, Snowmass Town Hall and Basalt Town Hall.

Due to COVID-19, help us make this a safe election for everyone by returning your ballot via mail or drop box. And thank you for voting early to provide time for possible cures should your ballot be rejected due to signature discrepancy, avoid any weather/storms that hinders travel on Election Day, and remove your name from electioneering lists!

Janice Vos Caudill

Clerk and recorder, Pitkin County