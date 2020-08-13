Chaos in the Oval Office
James Gleick’s most excellent book, “Chaos: Making a New Science,” offers an easy read into chaos. With it you can understand world events better and have a better life. Central to this science is the notion of “sensitive dependency to initial conditions,” which is a way of saying that if you initially react just a little bit worse than your neighbor to a new problem that your outcome with time can be vastly worse than your neighbor’s.
With his initial denial, from claiming that COVID-19 was contained to China to his saying that it was a hoax and a political ploy by the Democrats, President Trump has made the current situation far, far worse for our country. Ignorance and denial of science isn’t helpful.
Tom Mooney
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User