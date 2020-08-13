Chaos in the Oval Office

James Gleick’s most excellent book, “Chaos: Making a New Science,” offers an easy read into chaos. With it you can understand world events better and have a better life. Central to this science is the notion of “sensitive dependency to initial conditions,” which is a way of saying that if you initially react just a little bit worse than your neighbor to a new problem that your outcome with time can be vastly worse than your neighbor’s.

With his initial denial, from claiming that COVID-19 was contained to China to his saying that it was a hoax and a political ploy by the Democrats, President Trump has made the current situation far, far worse for our country. Ignorance and denial of science isn’t helpful.

Tom Mooney

Aspen