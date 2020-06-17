Chamber CEO: No Food & Wine but we all can still shine in Aspen

No Food & Wine but we all can still shine in Aspen

Dear Aspen Community,

Today, Thursday June 18, would have been the kickoff to the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen with our traditional membership luncheon. This event usually marks the beginning of a most fun and festive weekend which sets the tone for summer and carries us through a variety of wonderful events and activities that make up the summer in Aspen we have come to know and love.

As we all know, COVID-19 has affected most all aspects of daily life, and summer in Aspen is no exception. We are committed to our partnership with Food & Wine and look forward to bringing back the event to the community in 2021, or whenever circumstances allow.

To quote Abraham Maslow, “In any given moment we have two options: to step forward into growth or step back into safety.” The Aspen community has proven to be resilient time and time again and most recently people and organizations across the community have stepped up and evolved their programming and offerings to adapt to these dynamic changes in our ecosystem.

Collaborations and partnerships are flourishing and the passion for this community is shining through. I invite you to embrace the change that has been forced upon us this summer, while supporting locally serving businesses, arts and culture organizations and activities in new ways.

Perhaps it is time to stream a local concert from your home patio, while enjoying take-out from your favorite date night restaurant, or try your hand at fly-fishing for the first time with a local guide. Wherever this summer may take you, we invite you to celebrate the wonder of Aspen.

Warmly,

Debbie Braun,

President & CEO,Aspen Chamber Resort Association