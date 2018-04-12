Celestial should have to submit an amended plan

The Maroon Creek Caucus met April 5 to vote on the re-adoption of the Maroon Creek Caucus Master Plan that was initially adopted in December 2017 with a vote of 43 to 3 in favor. The plan's key underlying theme is to preserve the beauty and rural nature of this valley. This is a strong show of support by the community to try and preserve this beautiful valley for everyone, in part, through limiting the size and intrusiveness of new development.

We now need the Board of County Commissioners to hear our voice, advocate for the entry to the Maroon Bells, and bring the Celestial project under their authority and apply the standards set out by the county and our adopted master plan. This is a community wide issue because the Maroon Creek Valley is a precious resource shared by all.

Neighbors and I attended a recent Board of Adjustment meeting in opposition to Celestial's desire to get extensive variances to their building permit. It appeared that the Board of Adjustment was actively arguing for Celestial's request throughout the meeting including trying to exclude opposition information to come forward. They even went so far as to argue with and, in my opinion, try to bully citizens who had opinions different from Celestial's. The board did not seem the least bit impartial.

The variances granted at this Board of Adjustment meeting are extensive, if not unprecedented. The variance allows a concrete wall of 15 to 20 feet and deep cuts in excess of 20 feet. Celestial represents that the Celestial house could not be seen from the road which is not accurate. In their plan Celestial takes a neighbor's land without permission and diverts debris flows toward another neighbor's house. None of this is consistent with the respect we should show for our neighbors and the respect we share for this valley.

Celestial has allowed their permits to lapse. The BOCC should use this as an opportunity to support our community by forcing Celestial to submit an amended plan before the BOCC, considering the Maroon Creek Caucus plan in terms of what Celestial is then allowed to build.

Michael Waters

