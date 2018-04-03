Celestial project a burden on nature

The proposed Celestial building site on Maroon Creek Road is on a steep grade, along the base of a cliff, in a scenic corridor. What does that mean? Developing steep grades require big changes to nature's topography. Building at the base of cliffs disrupts the migration paths of many animals. And finally, we humans, especially those who choose to live in Aspen, treasure our wild places. There must be a better location for the Celestial house.

Anthony Prikryl

Aspen