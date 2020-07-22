Cashless RFTA buses can be a hassle
Roaring Fork Transportation Authority no longer taking cash. The machine on the bus is the same whether taking cash or a bus pass, so how does that improve things?
Not taking cash can be a problem for anyone at a non-BRT bus stop as those stops don’t have machines to buy a bus pass, so those customer’s only choice would be to walk to a BRT bus stop to buy a pass. For some people, that could be a problem to travel that far and also is could be an hour or more to walk to a BRT stop from a non BRT bus stop.
Roger Garrett
Basalt
