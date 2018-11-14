Capitalism never sleeps
November 14, 2018
I noticed U.S. mail trucks out delivering on Veterans Day even though the Post Office was closed, and so I asked a postal employee why they were working on Veterans Day, a national holiday. Apparently, capitalist titan Amazon never sleeps and thus U.S. postal employees were tasked with delivering the many Amazon packages that now flood the world market.
Jeff Bezos' parents, members of the Aspen elite, should be proud of raising such a well-functioning (and well-clad) capitalist that knows that the lights are always on in the factories, shipping yards, purchasing sites and working-class kitchens.
Sean Elias
Glenwood Springs
Trending In: Letters to the Editor
Trending Sitewide
- Aspen Skiing Co. embraces uphilling, but says safe travel must improve
- Unsealed documents reveal more alleged rape cases in Aspen area
- Pay hike helps Aspen Skiing Co. fill entry-level positions
- Aspen superintendent supporters urge board to not placate parents
- What’s the Big Deal: Red Mountain property fetches $14.675 million
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.