Capitalism never sleeps

I noticed U.S. mail trucks out delivering on Veterans Day even though the Post Office was closed, and so I asked a postal employee why they were working on Veterans Day, a national holiday. Apparently, capitalist titan Amazon never sleeps and thus U.S. postal employees were tasked with delivering the many Amazon packages that now flood the world market.

Jeff Bezos' parents, members of the Aspen elite, should be proud of raising such a well-functioning (and well-clad) capitalist that knows that the lights are always on in the factories, shipping yards, purchasing sites and working-class kitchens.

Sean Elias

Glenwood Springs