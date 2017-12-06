 Capital offense | AspenTimes.com

Capital offense

Mr. Trump's intention to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem will throw gasoline on the fervor of his own as well as Roy Moore's evangelical Christian base. That action would be far more powerful than merely endorsing Roy Moore.

It would be patriotic, too, that when the Rapture happens, the U.S. Embassy will be close at hand.

David Bentley

Aspen

Go back to article