Cancel your silence at the polls
Some Aspen-area residents have told me they won’t express their political views to avoid social and economic retaliation from progressives. The problem is worse than ever in the age of wokeness, cancel culture and BLM. But progressives can’t (yet) control how the cowed individual votes.
If you resent being deprived of free political expression now, think how it will be if progressives gain control of the White House, House of Representatives and Senate in November. Then be sure to exercise the right they haven’t taken away (yet). Vote.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
