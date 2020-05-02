Canada shines during pandemic

I lived 15 years in Canada and enjoyed the extensive social services it provides all residents. Here is good news from a country that acts decisively and collaboratively with all its provinces to meet individual and business needs during this pandemic.

If a company has lost 15% of its gross income in March, and 30% in April and May, the government is paying 75% of their employees’ salaries. An individual who has lost their income gets $2,000 a month for four months. Essential-service workers who earn less than $2,500 a month are having their salaries topped up in a collaboration between the federal and provincial governments.

Canada is sending $157.5 million to homeless shelters to help provide more beds and add partitions in sleeping quarters to keep people separate and $50 million to shelters for battered women and children to provide the same along with $350 million to nonprofits that serve the most vulnerable.

Canada is providing $305 million to an Indigenous Community Support fund to assess and meet needs for safety on native reserves along with extra funding for food and protective gear for people living on native lands and more funds for their health services.

There are programs to put college students to work doing paid national service this summer that will also pay $5000 towards their tuition in the fall. Government leadership has united to take care of the ill through its national health-care system and to help those working and out of work to meet all their basic needs without hardship.

You can access the information at Canada’s COVID-19 Economic Response Plan.

Canada, thank you for leading by example and using tax dollars to serve all residents.

Illene Pevec

Carbondale