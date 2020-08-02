Can you smell the virus?
To all you who are devoted to the mask: Put on your best mask, now stand 20 feet from someone who is smoking. Can you smell it? Of course you can. The smoke is going up your nose and into your system, and its particles are a lot larger than the nano size of the virus.
Every time you wash your mask you enlarge the holes in it, after four washes it is 100% worthless, except it does make the wearer feel superior.
Donna M. Thompson
Aspen
