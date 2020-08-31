Can we fight back?

I ask for our Pitkin County sheriff and for the police chiefs in Aspen, Snowmass Village and throughout the Roaring Fork Valley to inform us as to what our rights of self-defense are in the (hopefully) unlikely event that we find ourselves blocked by an angry mob in the ordinary conduct of our life.

May we use pepper spray on a hoodlum yelling obscenities in our face? In which circumstances may we shoot a gun or use other means of lethal force if we believe ourselves to be seriously threatened? We ordinary citizens need guidance as to what we’re permitted to do when the police aren’t there in the heat of the moment when we feel seriously threatened by these anarchists who are destroying our cities.

John Hornblower

Snowmass Village