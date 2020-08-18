Camping in Pitkin County is too dangerous in these conditions

I am calling on County Manager Jon Peacock and the powers that be for a total camping ban in Pitkin County until the fire danger is over. The ban should be statewide but we could start the movement here and now. Please, help save our communities while our resources are spread thin. The more campers we have in remote areas, the higher the danger is of people getting trapped in big fires. If we can close our communities for a virus we can certainly stop people from burning us down.

Let’s be smart and prevent more fires.

Marisa Silverman

Aspen