Campbell will represent Holy Cross board well

David Campbell and I worked together for almost 15 years in the ranch brokerage business and I always found him to be honest, reliable and resourceful. He understands land, water rights, conservation easements and how to be a good steward of the environment. He definitely has the necessary business skills, as well as a solid knowledge of natural resources and technology. I think he would be an excellent representative to the Holy Cross board and I will be voting for him. I would urge you to do the same.

Richard Kesler

Eagle