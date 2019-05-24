Campbell will focus on renewable energy

I am writing to express my support for David Campbell’s election to the Holy Cross Board of Directors.

I have known David for over 20 years and find him to be an honest and thoughtful person who cares deeply about his family and our community. David has a strong creative side and can often see situations and solutions in a way that others do not. This ability he possesses would benefit the Holy Cross Board and the utility as a whole.

David is passionate about continuing the shift and focus of Holy Cross towards renewable sources of energy. His business background allows him to understand the positive financial basis of support for this shift to renewables and allows him to make a broader argument for their implementation.

David is dedicated, committed, and trustworthy. As members of the utility coop, we can count on David to bring energy and creative ideas to help Holy Cross continue to grow and improve. Please vote for David Campbell for Holy Cross Board.

Kevin O’Donnell

Eagle