Calm down over coronavirus

Ray Stover, if you are so concerned about the coronavirus spread, you may want to consider staying home (“Aspen must be mindful of coronavirus,” letters, March 8, aspentimes.com). Do not go to the gym where everybody touches the weights or machines, and only use fingerless gloves because they are bad ass! Do not go to the coffee shop where there are maybe someone ill (common cold, flu of the year or COVID-19). And maybe consider not giving food service advice and tips to the workers or owners at local restaurants. Leave that to the county or state health departments if and when that time comes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states there have been 20,000 deaths in America from the flu this season, out of 34 million illnesses (www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly). The World Health Organization puts the coronavirus death rate at 3.4%. That is the number of deaths divided by total number of confirmed cases (New York Times, March 7, 2020). The article continues, “We spoke to a number of experts in epidemiology, and they all agreed that 1 percent was probably more realistic.” Sure, some people will die from COVID-19, but they do every year from the average flu season.

Let’s all calm down. Wash your hands. Cover your mouth when you cough (something we were taught back in the ‘70s for anytime you cough). And if you are really paranoid and super worried, stay at home and be a hermit until after the election!

You will never cheat the reaper! When your number is up, it’s up. The only guarantee in this life is death, so enjoy the croissant and coffee while you can.

Have a healthy and happy day and be careful in the gym.

John Norman

Carbondale