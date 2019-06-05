Calling vets and active military to Redstone

I hope all of my fellow veterans and active duty military will join us again this year to be part of the Fourth of July parade here in Redstone honoring our country’s military. We had a great turnout last year and I hope we can top that with an even bigger event.

The parade begins at noon, so try to arrive earlier to meet some of your fellow vets and swap some stories. We’ll meet in the lower Redstone Inn parking lot. If you still have your uniform, or part of your uniform and any decorations you received, please wear them. The American Legion Post 100 will have their honor guard on hand to lead the parade. We will have transportation available for anyone who would rather ride than march in the parade.

I hope to see you there again this year. Thank you all for your service.

Skip Bell

Redstone