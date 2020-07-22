Calling all kids and young people
Calling all kids and young people, even if you can’t vote you can still do a lot to help protect your environmental future.
First, convince your parents, aunts and uncles and your grandparents to never again buy an internal-combustion engine vehicle. They come with 12 years of carbon pollution. Second, ask them “what are you doing to protect my generations environmental future?”
The future is electric and sustainable. Tesla now has a market capitalization higher than ExxonMobile and Toyota. Giga Factory 4 outside of Berlin is coming in fast and Giga Factory 5 outside of Austin, Texas, will soon be breaking ground. And they produce the coolest, safest, and the cheapest to maintain and juice cars on our planet.
Tom Mooney
Aspen
