Bummed about OrthoAspen takeover

I am so fortunate to live in this valley and to be raising my kids here. I have extreme appreciation for the small-town care my family has received from AVH for over 25 years. It has always felt like a true “community hospital,” and I was glad to provide my patronage and contribute through the mill levy tax, as well as make private donations to the Aspen Medical Foundation. The new development of the Steadman Clinic taking out OrthoAspen doesn’t feel quite right to me …

OrthoAspen (Aspen Orthopedics) has provided my family with amazing personalized care through our orthopedic “mishaps,” and there have been plenty. Drs. Pevny, Purnell, Kazemi and von Stade have served our community well. Why try to fix something that is not broken? The Steadman Clinic/AVH merger does not jive with the feel of our excellent community hospital. The Steadman Clinic is a big machine, and was recently purchased by a huge private equity firm. Why was it necessary to bring that type of profit-based influence into AVH? Where will that leave the personalized standard of care? Worse, in the process a group of the finest doctors (who have served this community for decades, raised their own families here, volunteered in the community, etc) were, unceremoniously, “left out of the deal.”

I must be missing something here. I just don’t get it.

I am relieved that I will still be able to see Dr. Pevny around town, asking him for a “street corner” diagnosis of each new click and creak in my knee (you know you all do that). When the time comes, I will be seeking him out for the same great care he has provided my family for over 25 years. I know many of his other patients will do the same.

Kenny Smith

Aspen