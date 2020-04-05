Bullseye by Colson
I couldn’t agree more with John Colson’s assessment of Trumpites being intellectually and emotionally challenged, in fact some of them haven’t the native intelligence to come in out of the rain! (“Running through the COVID-19 woods,” commentary, March 31, aspentimes.com)
Perhaps they have hearing issues and the Republican cataract.
John, keep up the good work, maybe some of Trumpeters can read!
Gordie Lake
Pemberton, B.C.
