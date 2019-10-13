Buddy up in Basalt

As the Buddy Program celebrates 25 years of serving youth and families in Basalt, we are so excited to invite the community to our fall Big Buddy Recruitment event at Capitol Creek Brewery in Willits from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday. With over 30 youth waiting to be matched with a mentor in the midvalley, we look forward to inviting more caring adults to join us in our mission to empower youth through mentoring experiences in order to achieve their full potential!

I also want to thank the organizers behind Basalt Area Gives, a coordinated effort to support nonprofits that support and enrich the quality of life in the Basalt area. I urge Basalt residents to consider donating a portion or all of their tax refund to this effort and consider earmarking your donation for the Buddy Program. For more information on the Basalt Area Gives effort, see http://www.facebook.com/BasaltGives.

Thank you for supporting the Buddy Program by coming out Tuesday to learn more about how you can get involved and by pledging a portion or all of your tax refund to support important Basalt area nonprofits.

Lindsay Lofaro

Executive director, the Buddy Program