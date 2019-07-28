Bravo, Basalt

After reading “Basalt council members propose ‘aggressive’ action on climate emergency” (aspentimes.com, July 26), I say bravo to Basalt for its proposal to pass a resolution endorsing the declaration of a climate emergency. In “Open Letter: Doctors In Support Of Youth Strike For Climate” (Google it), the doctors make the noteworthy point that the first step in managing any emergency is to identify that that is the state of affairs. Then they make parallels between an individual’s health with single or multiple organs stressed or failing which an lead to a cascade of events and planetary life support systems which are similarly interconnected, and they conclude that positive feedback loops can trigger sudden and rapid failures whether it is your life or life on Earth.

I encourage registered medical professionals to sign this important letter.

Tom Mooney

Aspen