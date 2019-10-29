Brain fitness just as critical as physical fitness

Brain fitness enhances physical fitness. It is understood that physical fitness plays an important role in improving brain fitness. Yet, in a community where so many work and play hard, we may pay a price.

We are well-aware of the endorphin high. Movement certainly makes us feel good. Sometimes this is taken to an extreme, especially in this community.

It takes energy to exercise. Depending on the duration and intensity of the activity, the body has demands placed on it to meet the requirements of performance.

Some bodies are under so much stress that it takes more than what the body has available. Constant chronic low-grade stress (of either physical, mental, or chemical) compromises the body.

This may show up in various ways. Often, we see injuries or chronic injuries that either never heal or are constantly being reinjured.

Other signs of overuse or overstress may include sleep disorders, digestive issues, anxiety, depression and other conditions. All of these indicate an imbalance of the nervous system.

The adrenal glands provide the “rhino energy” for us to get up and go. When our get up and go has gotten up and gone, a chain reaction occurs and our hormones and neurotransmitters become unbalanced. The gut-brain connection is affected and our survival mode (sympathetic) and healing mode (parasympathetic) are thrown out of balance.

When we are able to rebalance the relationship of these systems in our body, we can play hard.

Balancing our bodies enables us to enjoy our play more.

Tom Lankering

Basalt