Boycott Vertika products

When we see someone who owns an outdoor clothing company named Vertika operating his snowmobile in the summertime damaging our sacred grounds that have no evidence of snow just for the fun of it, or worse, actually to shamelessly publicize and brag about it through social media, what should we do?

If we care about our environment and want to do something about this abhorrent behavior, object with the power we have … shops and consumers should stop carrying and purchasing any Vertika products.

Keep it simple. It is our moral obligation.

Doug Brown

Aspen