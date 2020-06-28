Boogie’s Buddy Race goes global

As a member of the board of directors for the Buddy Program I want to encourage everyone to join us these next two weeks and participate in our annual Boogie’s Buddy Race and our online auction!

I’ve been fortunate to have a Little Buddy for more than four years. We’ve had so many wonderful experiences during this time and have learned so much from each other.

Register for the race by going to buddyprogram.org and run or walk from wherever you are at any time between now and July 4! We will award $50 gift card prizes for the following categories: best costume, best pic of your pet participating, participate from a location the farthest from Aspen, participate in the most unique run (think mountaintops and beaches), best selfie, and best do it yourself bib. Post and tag us on social media, or email to ali@buddyprogram.org to be eligible to win! Facebook: @buddyprogramrfv; Instagram: @thebuddyprogram; and use hashtags for the race: #BuddyRun2020 and #BoogiesBuddyRace.

Starting Saturday, July 4, the Buddy Program will launch an online auction with amazing items that span jewelry, art and one-of-a-kind experiences, including a ski day with Alex Ferreira! Register to bid at buddyprogram.org. Email ali@buddyprogram.org or call 970-920-2130 with any questions!

Not a runner and don’t need to buy anything? Your support in the form of a donation supports youth in our community through mentoring! Donate today at buddyprogram.org.

Your involvement and generosity in supporting the Buddy Program is even more important today as our community faces this global pandemic together.

Jeanne Walker

The Buddy Program