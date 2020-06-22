Boeberts sticks to her guns
One reason why I support Lauren Boebert over Scott Tipton in the Republican primary for Congressional District 3 is that Lauren appears to have a spine and Scott does not. Most of the Republicans in Congress have cowered in the face of the revolt by far left demonstrators, looters and rioters. Most of the Republicans in Congress have rushed to offer their own apologies for the country’s sins instead of opposing the revolt and standing up for our great country.
I haven’t seen Scott Tipton opposing the revolution. We need more Lauren Boeberts and fewer Scott Tipton’s.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User