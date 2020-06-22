Boeberts sticks to her guns

One reason why I support Lauren Boebert over Scott Tipton in the Republican primary for Congressional District 3 is that Lauren appears to have a spine and Scott does not. Most of the Republicans in Congress have cowered in the face of the revolt by far left demonstrators, looters and rioters. Most of the Republicans in Congress have rushed to offer their own apologies for the country’s sins instead of opposing the revolt and standing up for our great country.

I haven’t seen Scott Tipton opposing the revolution. We need more Lauren Boeberts and fewer Scott Tipton’s.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen