Boebert’s platform weighed down by baggage
Candidate Lauren Boebert is running on a “law and order” platform with four arrests and five tax liens under her gun belt not to mention her untruths as to when she finally acquired her GED. Listening to her and her lying idol “on the hill” makes one looking for one’s pointed tinfoil hat.
Marie Kelly
Aspen
