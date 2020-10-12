Boebert’s agenda is clear

Congressional candidate Lauren Boebert has been accused of having a vague agenda. But a quick check of Lauren’s website (www.laurenforcolorado.com) puts the lie to that claim. Some excerpts from Lauren’s “Contract With Colorado” on that site: support constitutional bills and reject unconstitutional ones; reduce the size and reach of the federal government; reduce regulation; support right to life; resist attacks on personal freedoms; support energy production; resist additional taxation and advance school choice.

Lauren Boebert has a clear and appealing agenda. If you like it, vote for her.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen