Boebert’s agenda is clear
Congressional candidate Lauren Boebert has been accused of having a vague agenda. But a quick check of Lauren’s website (www.laurenforcolorado.com) puts the lie to that claim. Some excerpts from Lauren’s “Contract With Colorado” on that site: support constitutional bills and reject unconstitutional ones; reduce the size and reach of the federal government; reduce regulation; support right to life; resist attacks on personal freedoms; support energy production; resist additional taxation and advance school choice.
Lauren Boebert has a clear and appealing agenda. If you like it, vote for her.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
