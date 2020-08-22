Boebert stands against the liberal agenda
Republican Lauren Boebert is a newcomer to politics and a breath of fresh air in our dank political swamp. Cities controlled by Dems for decades have the highest taxes and unemployment, most crime and the worst schools in the USA. Lauren’s opponent is an “experienced” Dem.
Ms. Boebert is against open borders, defunding police, raising taxes, racial reparations and gun confiscation. Lauren’s Dem challenger is on the opposite side of the common sense fence.
Ms. Boebert supports our region’s greatest economic engine: the oil and gas industry. Her Dem opponent wants to eviscerate it. Lauren doesn’t believe in AOC’s New Green Dream, nor does she trust our government to totally control our health care. Her Dem opponent endorses both.
Please cast your vote for Lauren Boebert.
Bruno Kirchenwitz
Rifle
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User