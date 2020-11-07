Boebert showed up on campaign trail
Progressives I know can’t fathom how Lauren Boebert won the congressional race. They claim, for example, that Lauren was a single-issue candidate with odd (to progressives) views.
So I asked, “Unlike her opponent, Lauren was accessible to voters; did you ever try to meet Lauren and discuss your issues with her? Did you ever try to ask her your questions in person?” Predictably, the answer was no.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
