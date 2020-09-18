Boebert has all the right ingredients
I have never publicly supported a candidate until now. I am tired of the status quo. I feel like the frog in the frying pan. The heat is becoming too much; I finally recognize the need to jump out. I am voting for Lauren Boebert because:
1. She is a patriot, not a politician.
2. She is a business owner, not a bureaucrat.
3. She believes in hard work, not welfare.
4. She is conservative, not complacent.
5. She is a fearless freedom fighter.
Most importantly, I will vote for her because she is a God-fearing Christian. Lauren, may you be blessed in your quest to represent your fellow Western Slope Coloradoans.
Trish O’Grady
Rifle
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User