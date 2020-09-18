Boebert has all the right ingredients

I have never publicly supported a candidate until now. I am tired of the status quo. I feel like the frog in the frying pan. The heat is becoming too much; I finally recognize the need to jump out. I am voting for Lauren Boebert because:

1. She is a patriot, not a politician.

2. She is a business owner, not a bureaucrat.

3. She believes in hard work, not welfare.

4. She is conservative, not complacent.

5. She is a fearless freedom fighter.

Most importantly, I will vote for her because she is a God-fearing Christian. Lauren, may you be blessed in your quest to represent your fellow Western Slope Coloradoans.

Trish O’Grady

Rifle