Boebert glorified for her misdeeds

I would like to see a front-page article about Diane Mitsch Bush, a candidate for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. However, I’m afraid that Diane will not make front-page news because she hasn’t broken the law or any public health orders.

I am sorely disappointed that Lauren Boebert, also a candidate for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, received front-page coverage in your publication for her misdeed in Pitkin County (“Lauren Boebert fundraiser in Aspen prompts Pitkin County warning for violating public health orders,” Sept. 5, aspentimes.com). Negative press is still press and this woman receives more than she deserves. This article could have easily been placed somewhere else in the paper.

Valerie Gilliam

Carbondale