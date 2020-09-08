Boebert glorified for her misdeeds
I would like to see a front-page article about Diane Mitsch Bush, a candidate for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. However, I’m afraid that Diane will not make front-page news because she hasn’t broken the law or any public health orders.
I am sorely disappointed that Lauren Boebert, also a candidate for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, received front-page coverage in your publication for her misdeed in Pitkin County (“Lauren Boebert fundraiser in Aspen prompts Pitkin County warning for violating public health orders,” Sept. 5, aspentimes.com). Negative press is still press and this woman receives more than she deserves. This article could have easily been placed somewhere else in the paper.
Valerie Gilliam
Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User