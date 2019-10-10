Blinded by the snow
OMG, it snowed on the same day the article appeared on the front page about the (three) parents who objected because they know climate change is a hoax perpetrated by a bunch of capitalism-hating, unAmerican socialists (“Some Aspen parents are hot about schools’ climate change talk,” Oct. 10, The Aspen Times. They must be right. Would you look at all that snow?
Steven Williams
Aspen
